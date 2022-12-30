Man killed in Commack motor vehicle crash Police & Fire by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on Dec. 29. A man was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed southbound on Motor Parkway, near Shinbone Lane, when he failed to negotiate curve and the vehicle struck a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 4 a.m. There appeared to be no witnesses to the incident and police were not called to the scene until a passing motorist called 911 at approximately 8 a.m. The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.