Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting Police & FirePort Times Record by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries. Police have determined both were targeted by a single individual, although it’s unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is continuing.