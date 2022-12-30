Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 1 File photo Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Commack store this month. A man allegedly stole an Xbox from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, on December 11. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.