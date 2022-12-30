Wanted for Huntington Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 2 Suffolk County police car. File photo Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington grocery store. A man allegedly stole groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 1100 East Jericho Turnpike, on September 19. The merchandise was valued at approximately $370. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.