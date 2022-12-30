Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 5 Do you recognize this woman? Photo from SCPD Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man and woman allegedly stole two televisions from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, on December 23. The items were valued at approximately $660. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.