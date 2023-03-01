Shelter Pet of the Week: Sweet Tea

MEET SWEET TEA!

Just look at that smile! This week’s featured shelter pet is Sweet Tea, a fawn and white pitbull mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. She is estimated to be around two years old.

Sweet Tea arrived at the shelter on Feb. 13 after being found wandering busy roads trying desperately to get into passing cars.

This loving girl had signs of having had a recent litter and was a little underweight. She is an energetic and social dog that seems to love anyone that will show her attention and is showing a healthy interest in other dogs as well as cats. She would do best in a household with children ages 13 and older.

If you would like to meet Sweet Tea, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.