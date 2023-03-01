The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook announces concert line-up for March

Located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, The Jazz Loft offers a month of great music in March:

Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Dispatch

Madiran Wine Bar, 7-9 p.m.

209 Rt 25A in East Setauket.

The Jazz Loft continues to bring live jazz music to Madiran Wine Bar in East Setauket in 2023, with the next show on March 9 and every second Thursday of the month! Live music will be from 7 to 9 p.m. This month the Jazz Dispatch Live Music Series at Madiran will feature Steve Salerno on guitar and Chris Donohue tenor sax. The monthly series will also feature a rotation of musicians, as well as an array of guest artists.

“We are having a swingin’ time bringing live jazz music to this delightful and intimate venue,” said Manuel, the founder of the Jazz Loft. “Our Jazz Dispatch Series is our community outreach effort to get what we do inside the walls of the Jazz Loft out into the community at large. Our desire is to meet people where they’re at, be it restaurants, parks, Jazz clubs, museums, historic buildings, and more.”

“As a lifelong jazz enthusiast, I could not be more thrilled to continue our partnership with Tom and the Jazz Loft to give patrons a great experience at the wine bar!” said Jacqueline Malenda, owner of Madiran. “What better pairing is there than good wine and pure jazz?”

The Jazz Loft Big Band

The Jazz Loft Big Band is one of the Loft’s resident ensembles which presents the major projects at the Loft. The 18-member Jazz Loft Big Band is led by trumpeter Tom Manuel and performs jazz standards and original pieces by members of the band.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Thurs 3/9 Warren Vache Quartet

Warren Vache has been impressing audiences for years with his versatility and his cornet, trumpet and flugelhorn stylings. He has recorded and performed with many jazz greats including Benny Goodman, Rosemary Clooney and Bobby Short among many. He will be playing with Tom Manuel on trumpet, Dan Pugach on drums, Dean Johnson on bass and Wayne Sabiella on piano.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio led by Keenan Zach will be performing at the Jazz Loft. Jazz musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

The 12-member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona and vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band. Iacona has added to the band’s repertoire with fresh and new arrangements.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

KICK OFF FOR SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL

Collegiate Big Band Brawl

The Swing Into Spring Festival, presented by the Jazz Loft and Legislator Kara Hahn, will be kicked off by the Collegiate Big Band Brawl where Long Island’s collegiate Jazz Ensembles face off in a battle royale! Stony Brook University’s Blowage Big Band will be performing against ensemble groups from Hofstra and Long Island University (Post).

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL

Improvisation & Jam Session Techniques Workshop

On the second day of the Swing Into Spring Festival, we will be hosting a workshop focused on improvisation followed by a jam session where Jazz musicians can collaborate on stage

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL

Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet

Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet is an NYC based salsa band and will be performing at the Jazz Loft as the third day of the Swing Into Spring Festival

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL

Community Jazz Night

Community Jazz Night at the Jazz Loft will have multiple local Jazz acts performing. The Bay Big Band, Moment’s Notice, and Keenan Zach Trio will all be performing for this event as a part of the Swing into Spring Festival.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

SWING INTO SPRING FESTIVAL

Aubrey Johnson Quartet

For the final day of the Swing Into Spring Festival, the Jazz Loft will present New York based vocalist, composer, and educator Aubrey Johnson. The Aubrey Johnson Quartet will feature Aubrey Johnson on vocals, Tomoko Omura on violin, Chris McCarthy on piano, and Matt Aronoff on Bass. The quartet will be primarily performing Aubrey’s original pieces.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

Jazz musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage along with fellow Jazz enthusiasts

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

17-piece orchestra by Joe Devassy, trombone; Gary Henderson, trumpet

Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15

For tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 631-751-1895.