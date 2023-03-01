Kids Korner: March 2 to March 9, 2023

PROGRAMS

Scrap the Winter Blues Away

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Scrap the Winter Blues Away, on March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Make a keepsake to give as a gift or keep for yourself. Make a nature inspired scrapbook to give as a gift or keep for yourself. Supplies will be provided but feel free to bring pictures and any other special items to add to your pages. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Code Breakers Scavenger Hunt

New! For the month of March, take part in a Code Breakers Scavenger Hunt at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor during gallery hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uncover the secrets of maritime communication in this self-guided adventure. Hunt for hidden messages around the museum and decode clues left by mariners, using Morse Code, semaphore, and signal flags. Complete your trail by decorating your own personal flag to take home. For ages 6 and up. Admission fee + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more info.

Family Hour Sunday

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Family Hour Sunday on March 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org. Walk-ins welcome as space allows. For more information, call 380-3230.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on March 4 and 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277.

In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park for In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb, a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5, on March 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score and memorable characters, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B23.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. from April 1 to 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical from April 1 to 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of doubters while guarding an abandoned egg, left to his care. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Matilda’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of Matilda on March 5 at noon. This film adaptation of a Roald Dahl work tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson), a gifted girl forced to put up with a crude, distant father (Danny DeVito), mother (Rhea Perlman) and Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), the evil principal at Matilda’s school. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.