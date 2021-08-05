Shelter Pet of the Week: Rabbit

MEET WABBIT!

This week’s shelter pet is Wabbit, a 5-year-old tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Poor Wabbit found himself abandoned in a feral colony and being beat up by more dominant cats. He has a crinkled ear from chronic ear issues and/or an ear injury and may need a home that can clean his ears on occasion.

Wabbit is very timid and needs a quiet home that will give him time and patience. We know that he will reward you with love.

If you are interested in meeting Wabbit, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575. or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.