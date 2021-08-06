Leg. Nick Caracappa tours Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Shellfish Hatchery

1 of 4

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (4th LD, Selden) recently went on a “field trip” to tour the First Legislative District, courtesy of his colleague, Legislator Al Krupski (Riverhead). The purpose of the visit was to see some of the beautiful farmland, beaches, bays and other natural resources the east end has to offer. The tour included a visit to the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s (CCE) Education Center in Riverhead, as well as the Shellfish Hatchery at CCE’s Suffolk County Marine Environmental Learning Center at Cedar Beach in Southold.

Caracappa was provided with in-depth information from CCE on how public funding and private donations are put to use to preserve resources. Part of Cornell University, and established in 1917, CCE is comprised of educators, researchers, specialists and support personnel who are dedicated to making Suffolk County a desirable place to live and work. CCE’s professional team helps preserve our county’s vast heritage, protect our eco-systems, support families and provide our youth opportunities for community service and research-based education in science, technology, engineering and math.

“This week I had the pleasure of touring the First Legislative District, and all it has to offer,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “We began our day at Cornell Cooperative Extension, then visited some of the farms, beaches and older structures, followed by a tour of the CCE’s Shellfish Hatchery at Cedar Beach. They do fantastic work in spawning oysters, scallops and other shellfish to assist the repopulation process in the Long Island Sound. I’d like to thank Legislator Krupski, CCE’s Executive Director Vanessa Pino Lockell, Marine Program Director Chris Pickerell, and all of their wonderful staff members for showing me how taxpayer dollars are being put to great use to preserve Long Island’s precious resources!”