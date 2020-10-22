Shelter Pet of the Week: Parker

MEET PARKER!

This week’s shelter pet is Parker, an 8 to 9-year-old Chihuahua and COVID orphan currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home.

Parker’s mom loved him very much and it shows. This little guy adores all people, cats and friendly dogs big and small. He was over-indulged by his prior owner and some bad habits developed. He has resource aggression and needs a home that is comfortable managing this, giving him strict rules and structure and a parent that understands he is 100% worth the effort.

Parker is adored by every person that meets him. Unlike most Chihuahuas, he loves meeting new people and going on adventures. This poor boy has been through the ringer and needs a family that won’t give up on him.

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Parker, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.