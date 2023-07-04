Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

This week’s shelter pet is Mia, a four-year-old pit bull mix who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter in 2020 after she was hit by a car (minor fractures in her no foot and some scrapes). Despite being scared and injured, she started bonding with the staff immediately.

Mia is a volunteer favorite as she is equal parts goofball and cuddle buddy. She can entertain herself for hours with any toy, loves going for walks and enjoys being snuggled on the couch. Mia does wish to be your only pet and she has “stranger danger”, meaning she needs proper introductions to new people. Once she has gotten to know someone, they are her friend for life.

If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.