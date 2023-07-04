Beach cleanups scheduled for Cedar Beach and Crab Meadow Beach

New York Marine Rescue Center hosts a beach cleanup at Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai on Sunday, July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Avenue in Fort Salonga on Sunday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Come join them in an effort to eradicate marine debris from our local shores and help save our wildlife. To participate, register at www.nymarinerescue.org.