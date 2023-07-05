Man arrested for DWI following fatal crash in West Hills

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on July 4 for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle

crash that killed a man in West Hills.

Leo Flores Gracias was driving a 2017 Honda Accord northbound on Sweet Hollow Road, south of Chichester Road, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head on at approximately 8:05 p.m. A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, Marlon Nunez, 23, of Huntington Station, was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Flores Gracias was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Honda were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Giorgi Patarkalashvili, 25, of Brooklyn, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Flores Gracias, 26, of 118 West 10th Street, Huntington Station, was charged with allegedly Driving While Intoxicated. He will be arraigned at a later date. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.