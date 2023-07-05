Dog stolen from Huntington Station residence

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a dog from outside a Huntington Station residence in June.

A man allegedly stole a shih tzu–poodle mix from the front yard of a residence on Beverly Road in Huntington Station on June 21 at approximately 9:50 p.m. The suspect fled in a vehicle described as possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis. The male dog, Bandit, is in need of medication.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.