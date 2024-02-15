Shelter Pet of the Week: Kai

MEET KAI

This week’s featured shelter pet is Kai, a 2-year-old grey and white bully/poodle/terrier mix available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This uniquely looking boy is all love and fun all of the time. He knows no commands and is not yet fully house trained, but he is so eager to please. He was denied proper training and socializing and needs a patient family that will show him love and give him the time he’s been denied. To meet him is to fall in love!

If you are interested in meeting Kai, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a dog walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.