Catherine Wallack joins DGSIR’s Northport Office

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty (DGSIR) has announced that real estate advisor Catherine Wallack has joined its team of sales professionals in Northport. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer Deirdre O’Connell made the announcement.

“Catherine Wallack is an outstanding professional with a proven record of success in Northport and its surrounding communities,” said O’Connell. “Her background in property management and fine arts complements her ability to help her clients and customers realize their vision in both personal residences and investment properties.”

A native of Northport, Wallack was recruited to Daniel Gale Sotheby’s by Melissa Stark, sales manager for the Northport and Huntington offices. Wallack explains, “Melissa and I first met while working on a school project at our daughters’ school. I was drawn to her upbeat personality, work ethic, and initiative. When Melissa invited me to join Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, I saw her positivity and enthusiasm reflected in her sales team and determined that I wanted to be part of that community of agents.”

Wallack’s active board membership for the Board of Conservation of the Environment for the Village of Asharoken reflects her commitment to and love of her community. She also volunteers for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s world class marketing and digital tools, combined with its global reach and family feel, are exactly what I’m looking for to further my career development,” said Wallack.