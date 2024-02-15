North Suffolk Cardiology launches intensive cardiac rehabilitation program

North Suffolk Cardiology, a practice of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group, has recently launched its Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation Program (ICR). The first-of-its-kind initiative on Long Island marks a significant milestone in North Suffolk Cardiology’s mission, continuing its longstanding tradition of pioneering cardiac care.

“Unlike traditional cardiac rehab programs which are primarily exercise-focused, North Suffolk Cardiology’s ICR program offers patients comprehensive lifestyle education at every visit, plus one-on-one access to a multidisciplinary cardiac care team in a state-of-the-art location,” said Neal Patel, MD, ICR Program Medical Director at North Suffolk Cardiology. “Through dynamic interaction with a cardiac nurse, exercise physiologist, nutritionist and licensed clinical social worker, an individualized cardiac wellness plan is created, and patients are taught specific lifestyle methods to enact meaningful change.”

This program complements the existing comprehensive cardiac services offered by North Suffolk Cardiology, whose mission is to provide full-service exceptional cardiac care to improve a patient’s quality of life. The practice now offers an expanded array of services tailored to a patient’s unique care plan following a cardiac condition or procedure.

“This groundbreaking program will serve as a tremendous resource to our patients, families and community — both through its ability to help people live heart-healthy lives and because of the expertise, advanced approaches and compassion of North Suffolk Cardiology’s physicians and staff,” said William Wertheim, MD, MBA, Interim Executive Vice President for Stony Brook Medicine and President of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group. “I am so proud that this program is part of Stony Brook Medicine.”

Located at 45 Research Way, Suite 108 in East Setauket, North Suffolk Cardiology is currently accepting new patients. For appointments, call 631-941-2000. For more information, visit northsuffolkcardiology.com.