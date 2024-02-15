SBU Sports: Men’s Basketball downed in first-ever meeting with Campbell on Feb. 10

The Stony Brook University men’s basketball team fell, 95-77, to Campbell on Feb. 10 afternoon at Gore Arena. in Buies Creek, N.C. Aaron Clarke and Dean Noll scored 16 points apiece, while Tyler Stephenson-Moore chipped in with 10, but it was not enough to overcome Campbell’s five double-figure scorers.

Stony Brook was firing on all cylinders out of the gate, jumping out to an early 10-point advantage, 12-2, in the opening three minutes of action. After Campbell pulled back within one possession of Stony Brook, the Seawolves extended the lead back to double figures as the first half neared the mid-way point.

The Camels responded with a 23-3 run, turning their nine-point deficit into a 11-point lead, with just under four minutes remaining in the opening period. Campbell’s hot shooting continued over the final four minutes, taking a 52-38 lead into the locker room.

Stony Brook’s deficit kept widening after intermission, falling behind 79-61 before a 6-0 shrunk the deficit to 79-67 with 6:05 to go in the contest. After being down as many as 23 points halfway through the second stanza, the Seawolves pulled within 12 points, but could not trim the deficit any further. Campbell cruised the rest of the way, clinching a 95-77 victory over the Seawolves in the inaugural meeting between two of the CAA’s newest members.

STATS AND NOTES

Noll scored a team-leading 16 points, reaching double figures for the ninth time in his last 10 games played. He connected on three shots from beyond the arc, the 11th time this season he has registered multiple three-point field goals made.

Clarke matched Noll’s effort with 16 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the floor. He shot an even 50 percent (3-6) from long range, adding five assists and four rebounds.

Stephenson-Moore rounded out Stony Brook’s double-digit point scorers, contributing 10 points.

Andre Snoddy grabbed a team-high seven rebounds across 22 minutes of action. He added six points on a 3-for-7 mark from the field.

As a team, Stony Brook connected on 11 three pointers for the second straight game. Stony Brook moved to 6-4 overall this season when making at least 10 shots from beyond the arc.

The Camels finished with a stark 54-22 advantage in paint points. Campbell dished out 29 assists, the second most by an opponent this season.

Campbell scored at a 64-percent clip in the contest, the highest field-goal percentage by a Seawolves’ opponent this year. The Camels’ 95 points were also the second-most points allowed by Stony Brook in 2023-24.

Today’s meeting was the first between Stony Brook and Campbell.