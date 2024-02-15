SBU Sports: Softball falls in doubleheader against FIU, Ohio State on Feb. 10

Stony Brook softball suffered a pair of shutout defeats on Feb. 10, falling 12-0 in the first game to FIU and 9-0 to Ohio State in the second game.

Stony Brook dropped to 1-3 overall for the season and the weekend.

GAME 1: FIU 12, STONY BROOK 0 (5 innings)

A two-out double gave FIU a 1-0 lead after an inning.

A bunt single and error gave FIU a 2-0 lead, and the Panthers tacked on two more on a single to center for a 4-0 lead after two.

With the bases loaded, a double to left field plated two more for FIU, as the Panthers extended the lead to 6-0.

The Panthers tacked on six more in the fourth, first on a three-run home run followed by a two-run double and an RBI single later in the inning.

GAME 2: OHIO STATE 9, STONY BROOK 0 (6 innings)

Ohio State got runners on first and third with one out in the second, before scratching across a run with a sacrifice fly.

With two on and one out, Church homered to centered for a 4-0 OSU lead. Later on in the same inning, a bases-loaded walk tacked on another run for the Buckeyes.

A pair of walks and a fielding error loaded the bases for the Seawolves in the sixth, but SBU was unable to capitalize.

A fielding error and a three-run double finished off the scoring in the bottom of the sixth.

Ohio State pitcher Emily Ruck recorded a no-hitter.

“We played a better ball game in game two, although the results were not what we wanted. We have the opportunity to improve again tomorrow and finish this weekend strong,” said head coach Megan Bryant.