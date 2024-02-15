SBU Sports: Tennis wins doubles point and four singles to earn first victory of 2024

Stony Brook tennis picked up its first victory of the 2024 season, starting off the match with a victory in doubles and winning four of the six singles matches for a 5-2 win at the Tennis Club of Trumbull on Feb. 11 in Fairfield, CT.

Stony Brook marked a historic victory, as head coach Thiago Dualiby earned his first collegiate head coaching win on Saturday.

Stony Brook battled to win two tiebreakers in doubles to earn the point, with sophomore Kristi Boro and freshman Elena Lobo-Corral combining to win one tiebreaker, while sophomore Debby Mastrodima and freshman Cornelia Bruu-Syversen won the other.

The singles victories came courtesy of freshman Mia Palladino , Lobo-Corral, Boro and junior Sara Medved. Three competitors came back from a set down to win their respective matches.

RESULTS

Doubles

Boro/Lobo-Corral (SBU) def. Malinowski/Karman (FU), 7-6 (7-2)

Mastrodima/Palladino (SBU) def. Liu/Loeffler (FU), 7-6 (7-5)

Perfiliev/Bruu-Syversen (SBU) def. Hutchinson/Tuttle (FU), 6-2

Singles

Palladino (SBU) def. Liu (FU), 1-6, 6-4, 6-0

Lobo-Corral (SBU) def. Plumtree (FU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Boro (SBU) def. Loeffler (FU), 6-1, 6-4

Karman (FU) def. Perfiliev (SBU), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Malinowski (FU) def. Bruu-Syversen (SBU), 6-2, 6-0

Medved (SBU) def. Harding (FU), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

“I’m really proud of our team today. We showed resiliency and resolve, overcoming difficult moments and believing in ourselves throughout the match. Winning the doubles point today was a result of that resiliency and the commitment to keep pushing through our comfort zone in our gameplay. We look forward to keep building one day at a time,” said head coach Thiago Dualiby .

The team heads back to Connecticut next weekend, beginning with a match with UConn on Friday, Feb. 16 with first serve at 6 p.m.