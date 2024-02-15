SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse’s comeback effort falls just short against Rutgers

The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 14 Rutgers, 16-12, on Feb. 10 at LaValle Stadium. Six different Seawolves registered multi-point games, but Stony Brook’s late comeback effort fell short in the 2024 home opener.

The Scarlet Knights exploded out of the gates, scoring seven of the game’s first eight goals. Noah Armitage was responsible for the first two Stony Brook goals, the first coming on a man-up opportunity, but despite his efforts the Seawolves found themselves in an early seven-goal hole.

Freshman Justin Bonacci tallied a pair of goals to end the first half, trimming Stony Brook’s deficit to five heading into the halftime break. Tommy Wilk entered the contest with just under 10 minutes to play in the half, immediately making his presence felt and swinging the momentum back into Stony Brook’s favor. He made four saves in the final eight minutes of the half, conceding just one goal.

Jack Dougherty opened the second-half scoring off an assist from Nick Dupuis, but Rutgers responded with four of the next five tallies to build its lead back to seven, 13-6, with just over six minutes to play in the third frame. What ensued was a furious comeback effort from the Seawolves; the squad scored six of the game’s next seven goals, conceding the lone goal against on a man-down opportunity. Dupuis scored back-to-back goals and Dougherty’s man-up goal with 8:28 left to play whittled the Seawolves deficit to two goals, 14-12.

Rutgers locked in defensively from that point on, holding Stony Brook scoreless over the final eight-plus minutes and putting the game away with a pair of goals down the stretch.

“I think it was a tale of being disciplined and consistent,” head coach Anthony Gilardi noted after the game. “The first half got away from us in the cage and I thought Tommy Wilk did a great job coming in and settling us down.”