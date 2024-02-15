SBU Sports: Women’s basketball takes down Northeastern 71-35

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team held Northeastern to just 17.6 percent from 3-point range and 27.5 percent overall from the field on their way to a 71-35 win over the Huskies on the road Feb. 11.

The 35 points that Stony Brook surrendered was their lowest against any opponent since they allowed 25 against Farmingdale State on Nov. 22, 2017. Also, this marks the least amount of points that the Seawolves have given up to a Division 1 opponent since Jan. 18, 2016 against Hartford (35).

The Seawolves (19-3, 9-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Khari Clark, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Zaida Gonzalez tacked on 13 points and Gigi Gonzalez chipped in as well with 10 points and six assists. The squad dished out 16 assists on 25 made field goals, led by G. Gonzalez’s six assists for the Seawolves. The squad dominated on the glass and held the Huskies at ease in the paint as they finished with just six offensive rebounds and five second chance points while Stony Brook cleared 30 defensive rebounds.

After jumping out to a 6-3 advantage, Stony Brook went on a 10-0 run with 7:43 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Sherese Pittman, to increase its lead to 16-3. The Huskies would cut the deficit, but still entered the quarter break with a 21-11 deficit. Stony Brook was hot from three-point range in the period, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 21 points, including back-to-back three’s by Z. Gonzalez to begin the afternoon.

Stony Brook built that first quarter lead to 29-15 before going on a 9-0 run starting at the 5:49 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Clark, to increase its lead to 38-15, a score that would hold until halftime. Stony Brook continued to pour it from deep in the period, knocking down three three-point shots (G. Gonzalez, Pittman, and Brantley) to account for nine of its 17 points. A bucket by Clark with just .06 seconds left on the clock gave the squad their 23-point advantage heading into the break.

Following intermission, Stony Brook continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 49-18 before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Pittman, to expand its lead further to 56-18 with 55 seconds to go in the third, a score which remained until the end of the third quarter. Stony Brook knocked down three three-pointers in the quarter to score nine of its 18 total points (Z. Gonzalez, G. Gonzalez, and Keenan).

The Seawolves kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run following the free throw from Clark to grow the lead to 69-33 with 2:22 to go in the contest. The Seawolves held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 71-35 win. Stony Brook pulled down seven offensive rebounds to score five second chance points out of 15 total in the period.

“I’m proud of our team for the way we responded coming off a loss,” said head coach Ashley Langford following the victory over Northeastern. “I thought our defense was outstanding and it was nice to have multiple players make three’s.”