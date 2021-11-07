Shelter Pet of the Week: Julie

MEET JULIE!

This week’s shelter pet is Julie, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This gorgeous medium haired lady is estimated to be around 2 years old. Julie’s dad passed away and her mom left her behind when she moved on. This beauty can be as sassy as she is sweet. She does prefer to be the only cat in your life, but has lived with a small dog. Will you be her hero?

If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.