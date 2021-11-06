The ceremony, which has been conducted annually since 1943 by the Greenlawn Post, will be attended by many veterans, government officials and members of the public. This is the only Veterans Day ceremony in the Town of Huntington to take place on the actual date of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is intended to honor all our military veterans. There are around 19 million U.S. veterans as of this year, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, representing less than 10% of the total U.S. adult population.

American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 meets the second Wednesday of every month at St. Joseph Council Knights of Columbus, 24 Boulevard Ave. Greenlawn.

For more information, call 516-458-7881 or e-mail [email protected]