Job Fair heads to East Northport Public Library

Calling all job seekers! East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Road, East Northport will host a Job Fair by Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Companies from several different industries will be available to discuss job opportunities. Bring your resume and dress for success. To register, call 631-261-6930 or visit www.nenpl.org.