Obituary: Frederick Harold Yack

Frederick Harold Yack, born Oct. 27, 1941 in Manhattan to Harold and Constance Yack, brother of Charles (deceased), Patricia (deceased), Connie (Canino) and JoAnn (wife) died on Oct. 11, 2021.

Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria, sons Frederick Paul, Christopher Charles, daughter-in-law Diedre (Martin) and grandchildren Kevin, Elizabeth, Chloe and Hannah.

A broker on the New York Stock exchange for over three decades, Fred was an Army Military Police and a member of the FDNY in his younger years.

His retirement in 2003 led to almost two decades of gardening, baking, fishing and spending time with his family.

Fred’s life can be summed up with a deep dedication to his family, country and community.

In lieu of flowers, Fred’s grandchildren have set up a GoFundMe to create a garden in his memory.

Those interested in donating can visit gofundme.com/f/rtwu4-memorial-garden?qid=24665b4a383e31af3cd140e355efac9f.