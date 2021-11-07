‘Frosty’ returns to the Engeman Theater for the holidays

He’s back! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2, 2022. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.