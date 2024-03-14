Shelter Pet of the Week: Jitterbug

1 of 3

MEET JITTERBUG

This week’s shelter pet is Jitterbug, a Female American Staffordshire Terrier Mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Estimated to be between two and three years-old, this little nugget of happiness was initially adopted from Florida. However, she was sadly surrendered to the Animal Shelter due to a penchant for escape. The dedicated team at the Animal Shelter and her trainers confirm that this young lady is the most outgoing, friendly pup who enjoys meeting new friends. To say that Jitterbug is a social butterfly would be an understatement.

This sweet girl has so much love to give, is full of energy and can be adopted to a home with older children, other dogs (preferably her size) and possibly cats. She is an absolute crowd-pleasing delight, who would make a wonderful addition to a household looking for a fun-loving companion.

If you are interested in meeting Jitterbug, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

Foster Opportunity:

If you have no other pets or young children at home, and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time.

Download the Foster Application at:

https://www.smithtownny.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/4325/ Foster-Application