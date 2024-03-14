Sound Beach civic due to celebrate 50 years, local peace announcement, BNL presentation

By Ernestine Franco

The meeting started with a short history by Bea Ruberto, president of the civic, who stated that on Aug. 16, 1974, the Sound Beach Civic Association filed a certificate of incorporation with the purposes of promoting the civic and general welfare of Sound Beach, disseminating information on ordinances and laws affecting the area and promoting a more engaged and friendly relationship among the residents of Sound Beach.

On May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m., the civic will hold a celebration commemorating 50 years of serving the Sound Beach community at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. Students from the Rocky Point High School Music Department will provide music from about 2 to 3 p.m.

Ruberto explained that admission is free but because of limited seating, reservations are required. To reserve a seat, email the civic at [email protected].

A raffle auction at the event will launch a new civic revitalization initiative, Ruberto said, adding, “We continue to being committed to doing whatever we can for the economic improvement, beautification and overall quality of life issues in the hamlet of Sound Beach.” Proceeds from the raffle auction are earmarked for the children’s park on New York Avenue.

International City of Peace

Kevin Mann, president of Rocky Point Rotary Club, and Patrice Perreca, civic membership chair, made an important announcement: The area encompassing Rocky Point, Miller Place, Shoreham-Wading River and Middle Island school districts has become the 402nd International City of Peace in the global network of 75 countries on six continents.

First and foremost in this global adventure is to reject violence and become people of peace. International Cities of Peace is an association of communities that, by history or proclamation or concerted community peace building, are doing just that by self-defining their cities or neighborhoods as official Cities of Peace. This redefinition requires building a consensus network of business, government and community leaders who value safety, prosperity and quality of life. Then the work begins with a vision that delivers on the promise of a deep and empowering culture of peace.

As part of the local Corridor of Peace, Mann explained that residents need to “come up with three things that will increase peace” in their hamlets. Perreca will head this program in Sound Beach.

Brookhaven National Lab presentation

Rounding out the evening was Amy Engel, manager of environmental and community engagement at Brookhaven National Laboratory, who initially gave a short history of BNL, its science and the impact it has on the local economy. She discussed some of the programs offered at the lab: Educational programs for K-12, undergraduate and graduate students; fire management and prescribed burns; upcoming plans for the electron ion collider; and exciting developments in its medical isotope program, which helps cure cancer.

She encouraged anyone who may be looking for employment to attend a career day this Saturday, March 16, at the lab. At last year’s event some were offered employment that day.

At the end of her presentation, Engel said, “I love working at the lab, I love doing these presentations.” She added that she enjoys sharing with different communities all that the lab has to offer.

The next civic meeting is on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Suzanne Johnson, president of Rocky Point Historical Society.