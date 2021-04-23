Shelter Pet of the Week: Jiffy Pop

This week’s featured shelter pet is Jiffy Pop, a 10-month-old female domestic shorthair who is currently at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Jiffy Pop came from a hoarding situation and is a bit shy with people at first. She is slowly coming out of her shell and showing everyone that she wants to be affectionate and playful. She gets along well with other cats and would be best suited to a quiet home.

Jiffy Pop is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this sweet girl, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.