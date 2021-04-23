Smithtown West Bulls blank Patriots in semifinal

Emma Zwycewicz from the service line for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Bailee Williams (L) spikes at net for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Bill Landon photo
Sally Tietjen with a dig for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Bill Landon photo
Kira Pirrera sets the play for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final round at home against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Bailee Williams (R) battles Kira Pirrera at net in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kiersten-Schmidt (L) and sophomore Bailee Williams between points in the Class AA semi-final April 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Mackenzie Heaney puts the ball in play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kiersten Schmidt returns the ball for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 22. Bill Landon photo
8th grader Emma Bradshaw spikes at net for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final on the road against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Bailee Williams (L) with a block for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Kiersten Schmidt returns at net for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA semi-final April 22. Bill Landon photo
Kasey Tietjen battles spikes at net for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West libero Erika Gehrling from the service line for the Bulls April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville 8th grader Emma Bradshaw with the return in the Class AA semi-final on the road against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Sally Tietjen battles at net for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Phoebe Bergson with the return for the Patriots April 22. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Hannah Naja from the service line for the Bulls in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Bailee Williams (R) battles at net for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Bill Landon photo
Sally Tietjen with a return for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Sally Tietjen spikes at net for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Bill Landon photo
Kasey Tietjen with a kill shot for Smithtown West in a Class AA semi-final victory over Ward Melville April 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Bailee Williams #22 with a block for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final round April 22. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville (No. 4 seed) had their work cut out for them in the Class AA semi-final round on the road against (No. 1) Smithtown West, and the Bulls showed why they’re undefeated this season in a game that should’ve gone beyond three sets. It didn’t. The Bulls blanked the Patriots in a sweep, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20, April 22.

Ward Melville concludes their season with an impressive 13-4 record in league.

Smithtown West’s Hannah Naja had six digs, four aces and 11 kills in the 3-0 win as teammates Kasey Tietjen had five digs and 10 kills, and Sally Tietjen killed six, had a pair of aces and eight digs to propel the Bulls to the championship round April 24 at home against No. 2 seeded Connetquot. First service is at 1 p.m.

