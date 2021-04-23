Smithtown West Bulls blank Patriots in semifinal

1 of 22

Ward Melville (No. 4 seed) had their work cut out for them in the Class AA semi-final round on the road against (No. 1) Smithtown West, and the Bulls showed why they’re undefeated this season in a game that should’ve gone beyond three sets. It didn’t. The Bulls blanked the Patriots in a sweep, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20, April 22.

Ward Melville concludes their season with an impressive 13-4 record in league.

Smithtown West’s Hannah Naja had six digs, four aces and 11 kills in the 3-0 win as teammates Kasey Tietjen had five digs and 10 kills, and Sally Tietjen killed six, had a pair of aces and eight digs to propel the Bulls to the championship round April 24 at home against No. 2 seeded Connetquot. First service is at 1 p.m.