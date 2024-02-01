Shelter Pet of the Week: Chops

1 of 2

MEET CHOPS!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Chops, a 2-year-old male German Shepherd available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This handsome boy needs a very specific home. He is working on trust issues and is obedient and loyal to people that he knows and trusts. He will need an experienced home, both with working breed dogs and with training. He is an intelligent guy who loves to learn and play. He will need a home that can manage his introductions to new people and needs to be the only pet in an adult only home.

If you are interested in meeting Chops, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.