Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole liquor from a Port Jefferson Station store in December.

Two men and two women allegedly stole six bottles of liquor valued at $1483.98 from Mar-Kay’s Wine and Spirits, located at 4600 Nesconset Highway, on December 30, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m. They fled the scene in a dark colored minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.