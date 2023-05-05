Shelter Pet of the Week: Blaze

MEET BLAZE!

This week’s shelter pet is Blaze, a ten year-old Male Pit Mix who has been a resident of the Smithtown Animal Shelter for over four years. Blaze is a wonderful mix of couch potato and walking buddy! He is a fan of toys, swimming in the doggy pool and getting some food!

Blaze is a very protective dog who requires proper introductions to new people, but his approval can be bought with cookies. Once Blaze trusts you, he’ll love you forever. He gives kisses to all his favorite people and will tolerate other animals from a distance, just not in his space. You can find Blaze wearing his favorite winter jacket when the weather gets cold. This boy is a staff favorite, and he is low key and easy going when settled in. He has great leash manners and will adorably carry his toys around.

Blaze should be the only pet in a child-free home.

If you are interested in meeting Blaze, please call the shelter to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.