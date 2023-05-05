Brookhaven Highway Department offers free safety programs this spring

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro is announcing several free safety programs at Safety Town at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville for Town of Brookhaven residents this spring.

First up is the Teen Driver Safety Program at Safety Town on Thursday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Teenagers 15 and older and their parents are invited to participate in an interactive experience exhibiting the dangers of texting or drinking and driving. During this intense, real-life program, certified instructors with many years of defensive driving and accident investigation experience will talk with participants about the importance of developing safe habits when traveling the roadways. Teens will then use electric cars to complete obstacle courses designed to simulate driving while texting and impaired.

The Traffic Safety Department is hosting a Child Safety Seat Check at Safety Town on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, along with certified technicians from the Brookhaven Highway Department, will be on hand to inspect car seats and make sure children are riding in the right car seats for their age and size as they grow.

Also on Saturday, May 20, at Safety Town, the Brookhaven Highway Department will host a Bicycle Rodeo. The event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their own bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety.

All programs are funded in part by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee.

All events are by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.