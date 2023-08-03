Shelter Pet of the Week: Alabama

1 of 4

This week’s featured shelter pet is Alabama, a brown and white tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Estimated to be around 5 years old, she was found in a vehicle wheel well and was dropped off at the shelter in May.

This girl is not afraid to demand your attention, and is a ball of constant affection and motion. She is the cat that does figure 8’s around your ankles and chirps for attention 24/7. She is a gentle and friendly cat that would make anyone lucky.

This beauty has elevated 3rd eyelids that do not require medication and seem to not cause her any issue. She is unsure around other cats as they tend to bully her, but will likely be able to live amicably with feline friends.

If you would like to meet Alabama, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.