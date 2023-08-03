Canon U.S.A. offers showroom tour for SBU students

1 of 3

In a continued effort to support higher education and make an impact on the local community, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, hosted students from Stony Brook University on July 19 at its Canon Americas headquarters in Melville.

The group of 35 international students, who are enrolled in a master of science in technology management (MSTM) program, were provided a tour of the showroom. A demonstration followed for AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight), a software-and-camera product suite designed to provide a new level of engagement for collaboration across multiple locations using the power of Canon’s image processing technology, along with hand gesture controls.

Students also saw the Kokomo software — Canon’s first application for a virtual reality (VR) platform1 that enables face-to-face communication in a virtual space with live-action video using easy-to-use equipment — with a presentation that closed the live event.

Canon’s guest speakers also provided information about Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s contribution to the industry and addressed questions from students.

“The presentation was outstanding and the students were impressed at how the Canon representatives were able to take complex situations and technology and explain it in a straight-forward and clear manner,” said Robert Ettl, a Stony Brook professor of marketing who attended the event. “It was amazing to see all the developments in the consumer and industrial markets and our students learned a lot from our trip to Canon.”

As part of their degree requirements, students earn six of the 36 total credits required at the New York Residence Program at Stony Brook University during their three weeks visiting the Empire State from South Korea. The program is in its 22nd year.

The collaboration between Canon and Stony Brook continues a strong connection that includes Canon’s annual sponsorship of the Japan Center Essay Competition Awards Ceremony, which honors students for work that demonstrates their awareness and understanding of the Japanese culture.

“We were delighted to host the students from Stony Brook University and provide information about our industry and Canon’s exciting initiatives,” said Lisa Chung, director, talent acquisition, university relations and diversity and inclusion at Canon U.S.A., Inc.

“Teaching about our proud history with a tour of our showroom – and providing live demonstrations of AMLOS and Kokomo — helped reinforce our commitment to higher education, collaborative solutions and virtual reality and hopefully provided strong insights into the industry for those interested in developing their professional skills,” she said.