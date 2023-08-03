Long Island’s Christmas Tree Shops to close this month

By Heidi Sutton

Last call for a visit to Christmas Tree Shops.

The Deer Park location at the Tanger Outlets is scheduled to close on Aug. 12 while the Riverhead store at 1791 Old Country Road will close on Aug. 22. Liquidation sales are currently underway. As of July 31 all holiday items are 70% off and the regular merchandise is 30% off. All purchases are final.

Christmas Tree Shops, which is owned by Handil Holdings after being acquired by the now-bankrupt Bed, Bath and Beyond in 2020, filed for bankruptcy in May. Over 70 stores in 20 states will close by the end of the month.