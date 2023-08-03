Heather Banoub joins Stony Brook University as Assistant VP of Community Relations

Heather Banoub, Assistant Director of Communications for the Office of Government and Community Affairs at New York University (NYU), has been appointed Assistant Vice President of Community Relations for Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine.

Effective July 27, Banoub will lead Stony Brook’s efforts to engage with surrounding communities and collaborate with local organizations. She will also manage marketing and personnel for the University and Hospital Community Relations Office.

“Heather’s deep background in community relations and her solutions-focused ability to engage on and off campus partners around the issues that matter to the broader community will make her an excellent addition to our campus community,” said Judy Greiman, Chief Deputy to the President/Senior Vice President for Government and Community Relations. “Please join me in congratulating Heather and welcoming her to our campus.”

Banoub’s accomplishments during her nine years at NYU include generating an outreach framework and standards for construction that enabled renovations in more than 2,000 faculty apartments, serving as the primary spokesperson for the campus’ physical expansion plan that included construction of academic space, faculty and student housing, a new athletic facility and public open spaces, and developing the Urban Farm Lab, an experimental classroom for urban agriculture studies that was approved by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Banoub has also worked in government and nonprofit agencies, which included serving as a community liaison and caseworker for Congressman Gary L. Ackerman. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, politics and law from Binghamton University and a Master of Public Administration in public and nonprofit management from NYU, where she spent nine months as a project associate focused on advocacy process improvements with the United Nations’ NGO Working Group on Women, Peace, and Security.

Banoub’s arrival follows the retirement of her predecessor, Joan Dickinson, who contributed more than a decade of service to Stony Brook and will continue teaching in the Honors College while leading the university’s efforts this year to bring back its popular CommUniversity Day which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.