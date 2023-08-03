Friends of the Pantry Drive heads to Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club and “Call Brian” Senior Services will sponsor a Friends of the Pantry Food, Personal Care Items & Back to School Drive for the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Currently the pantry is in extreme need of juice, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, macaroni & cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna, canned chicken, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, Maseca flour, cooking oil, Chef Boyardee canned meals, cereal, jelly, hot chocolate, evaporated milk, almond milk, canned mixed vegetables, coffee and healthy snacks.

They are also in need of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner and size 6 diapers and back to school items including mechanical pencils, blue and black pens, post-it notes, dry erase markers and lined 3×5 index cards. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted.

Please help them help those in need during these difficult times. For more information, call 631-938-6464.