Senator Mattera to host donation drive to assist Ukrainians on March 26

In an effort to ease the suffering of all those subject to the devastation and terror being inflicted upon the Ukrainian nation, Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) and his staff will be hosting a humanitarian supply drive on Saturday, March 26th, from 10 a.m. to noon in their district office located at 180 East Main Street in Smithtown.

The effort is intended to assist all in the region including animals who were displaced when their families evacuated.

Senator Mattera’s office is coordinating this effort with the staff and students of Kings Park Central School District (KPCSD) and local nonprofit Nobody Starves on Long Island.

To assist families of Ukraine, KPCSD is collecting items that will be shipped overseas to assist the citizens of Ukraine. The KPCSD drive will accept a host of items including medical items (including bandages, gauze and medicine), empty boxes, flashlights, batteries, garbage bags and personal items including warm clothing, boots, socks, tooth care, personal cleaning supplies and feminine hygiene products.

KPCSD will deliver all items to The Monastery of Saint Josaphat in Glen Cove for delivery to those in need in the region.

To assist Ukrainian pets in need, Nobody Starves on Long Island will be accepting pet supplies to help animals that in many cases have lost their owners and their homes. To help the nonprofit, Senator Mattera’s office is accepting pet items such as pet food, leashes, food bowls, treats and collars.

The office will not be accepting cash donations at the event or in their office.

“We are hopeful that everyone in our community will join us in helping all who have been impacted by the attack on the Ukrainian people. This unwarranted assault on their homes must be countered by the kindness of our community and I thank everyone who will or who has helped in this effort. Thank you to Nobody Starves on Long Island and everyone at the Kings Park School District for their selfless work. Together, we can bring hope to those who are suffering,” stated Senator Mattera.

Any resident who is unable to attend the Saturday, March 26, event is invited to drop off items at Senator Mattera’s district office during regular business hours. The office is located in 180 East Main Street, Suite 210, in Smithtown. For more information, call 631-361-2154.