Dix Hills student wins Gold Medal for 4th grade level at International Jewish Knowledge Competition

Winners from regional JewQ competitions from around the U.S. and abroad came together to face off at the international championships in Princeton, NJ, last weekend. Spencer Harvey of Dix Hills, representing The Chai Center Hebrew School in Dix Hills took home a gold medal in the fourth grade category at the International JewQ Championships.

Throughout the fall, more than 6,000 JewQ students in grades 3-7 from Hebrew schools around the globe learned and were tested on a wide range of Jewish knowledge, such as basic prayers, blessings, Jewish holidays, Torah traditions, and more. Following a regional competition, Spencer was among 150 winners who moved on to the final round of competition. Spencer goes to Ostego Elementary School in Dix Hills, NY, in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District.

“It is incredible to see the vast amount of knowledge Spencer and all the children learned in a few short months,” said Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum, Youth Director of The Chai Center. “My hope is this will inspire them to want to learn more about Judaism and the world around them.”