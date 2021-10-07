‘Scream’ returns to the big screen Oct. 10 and 11

Do you like scary movies? Scream, the iconic 1996 thriller from director Wes Craven, returns to select movie theaters nationwide on Oct. 10 and 11 in celebration of its 25th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures.

Featuring an all-star cast, Scream remains a wildly entertaining experience with its sly humor and sharp, suspenseful filmmaking.

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with the director, screenwriter and actors.

“When it comes to suspenseful horror films of the ‘90s, ‘Scream’ revitalized the genre and created a global franchise,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. “Film fans should get ready and buckle up for a fiendishly clever ride this Halloween season at their local theater!”

Catch a screening at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.