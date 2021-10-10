Scarecrow competition returns to Stony Brook Village Center

Time to vote! 37 scarecrows of all shapes, sizes and characters have been erected throughout the Stony Brook Village Center for the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 31st Annual Scarecrow Competition.

Winning scarecrows will win cash prizes based on the number of votes they receive from the public — voting is free and is now open! Ballots can be found in all the shops. Once completed, ballots should be returned to any shop to be counted in for voting. Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 25.

The winners of the Scarecrow Competition will be announced at the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 31st Annual Halloween Festival on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

The sponsors of the 31st Annual Scarecrow Competition are as follows: Main Event Sponsor – the Suffolk Center for Speech and Myofunctional Therapy, the Black Cauldron Sponsor – The RJG Consulting Group, the Ghosts & Goblins Sponsor – Dr. Robert Quilty and the Candy Corn Sponsor – Gold Fish Swim School.

To learn more about the Scarecrow Competition or the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, call 631-751-2244.