Vanderbilt Museum to host A Morning for Families Oct. 16

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents A Morning for Families, exclusively for people with special needs and their families, on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Spend the morning exploring the collections, gardens, architecture and the Reichert Planetarium’s “Open Sky.” Activities include a marine specimen touch table, therapy dog interaction, live animals presentations and crafts. Free admission and attendees will receive complimentary passes for a future visit. Register online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

For more information, call 631-854-5552 or email [email protected]