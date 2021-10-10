Vanderbilt Museum to host Fall Festival from Oct. 15 to 31

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a Fall Festival with lots of seasonal fun for visitors of every age to enjoy a safe Halloween. The event will open Friday, Oct. 15, and run on weekends through Halloween. On Halloween weekend, everyone is invited to attend in costume. Different areas of the museum will feature staff members dressed in costumes and giving out trick-or-treat items.

Daytime (Saturdays, Sundays)

From noon to 4 p.m.

Recommended for children 2 and up, (No costumed actors present.) the festival includes general admission to the museum, mini golf, face painting, pumpkin patch, Halloween games, a scavenger hunt, and more. Festive drinks and snacks along with farm stand items will be available for purchase. Tickets are $24 adults, $20 children.

Nighttime (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)

From 6 to 10 p.m.

Haunted attractions with costumed actors (not recommended for children 12 and under) include the Wicked Walk, a haunted maze, and The Wicked Haunt, the museum’s version of a haunted house, plus a 9-hole Mini Golf. Also, the Bubbly Bar will be selling refreshments and snacks. Guests can purchase one haunt for $25 (choose the one you like when you arrive). Both haunted attractions plus 9 holes of mini golf are $45 per person. Just 9 holes of mini golf is $10 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.