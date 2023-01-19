SBU Sports: Women’s basketball tops Monmouth

The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (10-6, 4-1 CAA) returned to Island Federal Arena on Jan. 13 with a victory against Monmouth (8-8, 3-2 CAA), 69-59. After leading, 47-45, heading into the final frame, the Seawolves went on a 13-3 run to end the game and did not allow a basket for the final 4:50 of the game to secure the victory.

Senior guard Gigi Gonzalez led the Seawolves’ offense with 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting and 7-of-7 from the line. The Floridan captured a career-best eight boards and tallied two assists.

Following a defensive affair in the first quarter by both teams allowing a combined 18 points, Stony Brook found its rhythm as it outscored Monmouth, 17-8, in the second frame to take a 26-18 lead into the break. Gonzalez and junior guard Shamarla King each tallied five points in the final 5:22 of the second quarter and the defense did not allow a point over the stretch to give the Seawolves a 10-0 run heading into the break.

The Hawks did not let up after the break, as they outscored the Seawolves 27-21 in the third quarter.

With Stony Brook holding a 47-45 advantage heading into the final quarter, the Seawolves started to cause havoc on both sides of the floor. After the Hawks cashed in on a three-pointer to give themselves a 51-49 lead, Stony Brook surrender the lead for the remainder of the game following a made jumper by graduate guard Anastasia Warren.

Later in the quarter, Warren knocked down a clutch three-pointer to give the Seawolves a 59-56 lead with 3:14 left to play in the game. On the defensive side of the ball, Stony Brook held the Hawks without a field goal for the final 4:50 and went on to win by the final score of 69-59. Warren and Gonzalez combined for 11 of the team’s final 13 points of the evening to secure the win.

The team returns to the court Jan. 20, as they head to East Greensboro, N.C. to take on North Carolina A&T.