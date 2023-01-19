SBU Sports: Track & Field teams excel at Penn 10-Team Select Invite

1 of 2

The Stony Brook women’s track and field earned four top five finishes to highlight its day at the Penn 10-Team Select Invitational at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Jan. 14.

Junior Fiona McLoughlin paced the Seawolves securing a second-place finish in the 3000m with a final time of 9:33.69. Junior Nicole Garcia followed behind McLoughlin crossing the finish line in 9:54.73 to earn a fourth-place finish in the 3000m.

Junior Alexandria Earle adds another top finish to her extensive résumé as she earned a third-place finish in the high jump with a final mark of 1.62m. Graduate Tara Hauff rounded out the top five finishes for Stony Brook with a fourth-place overall finish in the 800m. Hauff clocked in at 2:23.75 which was good for a new indoor personal best.

“Performances were on par with last week, with Fiona’s run in the 3000m probably being the highlight. Each week both teams need to get better, the guys took a bigger step this week than the ladies, but right now small improvements are important too,” said head coach Andy Ronan.

The Stony Brook men’s track and field team also made its mark at the event, bringing home a win in the 200m, 3000m, and the 4x400m relay.

After tying the program record in the 60m dash and earning a second-place finish in the 200m last weekend, senior Patrick Abel kept his hot streak rolling with a first-place finish and a new personal best in the 200m. Abel crossed the line in 22.06.

Graduate Robert Becker kept the momentum going for the Seawolves securing a first-place finish and a new personal best in the 3000m. Senior Shane Henderson crossed the line directly behind Becker in second.

The men’s team ended the meet with a bang, earning a first-place finish in the 4x400m relay. The squad comprised of senior Richmond Boateng, junior Aleks Zdravkovic, sophomore Nicolas Lavazoli and Abel combined for a final time of 3:17.17.

“The guys had a good night; you could see the improvement from last week. Patrick Abel built on his performances from last week to win the 200 and contribute to the 4x400m relay win. Rob and Shane opened their seasons with a strong one, two finish in the 3000m,” said Coach Ronan.

Next up, the teams return to Staten Island for the third weekend in a row when they compete in the Villanova Invite on Jan. 21.