SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to North Carolina A&T Aggies

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (7-11, 3-2 CAA) led for over 32 minutes on Jan. 14 against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-11, 3-3 CAA), but ultimately fell, 61-59, at Corbett Sports Centerin Greensboro, NC.

The Seawolves had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but just did not finish on their final opportunity.

Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore paced the Seawolves in scoring in the game. He dropped 18 points, dished out four assists, and grabbed three rebounds in 39 minutes.

Graduate forward Frankie Policelli totaled his seventh double-double of the season and second in as many games. For the second-straight game he scored 16 points and grabbed 14 boards. Policelli helped Stony Brook get out to a 10-point lead in the first half. He nailed three three pointers in the first frame and had nine points at the break.

The Aggies got off to a great start in the second half. They were led by sophomore guard Kam Woods, who came into the game as the third leading scorer in the CAA. He scored 19 points in 39 minutes. North Carolina A&T also received a 15-point second half effort from redshirt junior forward Marcus Watson.

Then with just over four minutes remaining, Policelli grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled on his way back up, scoring through contact for the and-one. This extended Stony Brook’s lead, but the Aggies went on a late run.

Stony Brook led 30-26 at halftime but was outscored 35-29 in the second frame.

“Tough one because we led for over 30 minutes. We couldn’t make any big offensive plays down the stretch. We had wide open threes, some post isolations and free throws that we couldn’t convert. It goes without saying that I’m sure the long travel and short rest didn’t help us today. We need a good week of practice as we turn to a Northeastern team that will come in with a chip on their shoulder Thursday night,” said head coach Geno Ford.

The team will return home to face Northeastern, for the second time this season, tonight, Jan. 19. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloHoops. Call 631-632-WOLF for tickets.